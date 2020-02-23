Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't have positive indications of any major outcomes from Trump's visit: Anand Sharma

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 15:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 15:37 IST
Don't have positive indications of any major outcomes from Trump's visit: Anand Sharma

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India, former Union minister and Congress leader Anand Sharma on Sunday said so far there are no positive indications that the high profile visit would yield any major outcomes. The US president and First Lady Melania Trump will be in India from February 24 to 25.

The visit is important in relation to the fact that the US is a major power, but that is all, Sharma said. "So far I do not have any positive indication of any major outcome. It will be a continuation of defence and security cooperation, and a reaffirmation of our cooperation in space and nuclear sciences. It is ongoing and it will not be a new thing," the former minister who handled external affairs under the Congress-led UPA 1 told PTI.

He claimed that during the visit, there would neither be any trade agreement nor restoration of India's status under the Generalized System of Preference (GSP) bracket which the country previously had. "There won't be any trade agreement. There won't be restoration of the GSP with all indications and the US making negative statements," he said.

"By putting India in the bracket of developed countries list, the US would drastically cut down any of the access and even the H1B visas which were available to India as a developing country because the US has quotas. So let us see. Except for a helicopter deal, there appears nothing in the offing," Sharma said. He said "we would have to wait and see if there will be outcomes".

On whether Trump's visit would mean anything with regard to Pakistan, he said it was unlikely. "US President Trump will give one message today and he will give another message tomorrow. He has done this in the past. Do not forget after the 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston how he met Pakistan PM Imran Khan. So let us wait. They will not take an extreme position.

"They need Pakistan also for what they are doing in Afghanistan," said the deputy leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha. Sharma said the Trump visit should also not be seen as an attempt to balance the rise of China.

"China is five times bigger than us. India is in no position to balance. The US has its own equations with China (which) one should not forget. They make noises but they reach agreements quickly. They have a trade agreement. Let us wait," the Congress leader said said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

POCSO cells in Bihar schools to hear sexual harassment

Schools in Bihar would soon have POCSO cells to hear complaints of sexual misconduct andexploitation, a government official said here on Sunday. Bihar Education Project Council, an organizationdedicated to achieving Universal Elementary Edu...

Billboards hailing Indo-US ties dominate Ahmedabad skyline

The worlds oldest democracy meets the worlds largest democracy is how some of thebillboards describe US President Donald Trumps visit to Ahmedabad on Monday.Some billboards put up in the city also hail the Indo-US relations while conveying ...

UPDATE 1-Iran says 43 infected with coronavirus, eight dead - official

Iran has confirmed 15 new cases of the new coronavirus, taking the total to 43 with a death toll of eight. Most of the infections have been in the Shiite Muslim holy city of Qom.The virus came from China to Qom city. A Merchant from Qom who...

UPDATE 5-S.Korea on highest alert against coronavirus as virus cases soar

South Korea raised its infectious disease alert to its highest level on Sunday as confirmed coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 602 and the death toll rose to five.More than half the new cases are linked to a church in the southeaste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020