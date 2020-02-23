Left Menu
Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) Following are the top stories

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 17:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 17:02 IST
Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) Following are the top stories

from the Western Region at 1700 hrs. BOM 1 GJ-TRUMP-VISIT

Ahmedabad gets ready to say 'Namaste' to Trump Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad city of Gujarat is gearing up

to welcome US President Donald Trump on his visit here on Monday when he will participate in a roadshow with Prime

Minister Narendra Modi and jointly address a gathering at the 'Namaste Trump' event at a cricket stadium.

BOM 5 GA-AIRCRAFT-LD CRASH Navy's MiG-29K jet crashes off Goa coast, pilot ejects safely

(Eds: Adding details) Panaji: A MiG-29K aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed

into the Arabian Sea off the Goa coast on Sunday morning, the Navy said.

BOM 6 GJ-TRUMP-SABARMATI ASHRAM Sabarmati Ashram ready to welcome Trump amid doubt over visit

Ahmedabad: Preparations are on in full swing at the Sabarmati Ashram here for the visit of US President Donald

Trump on Monday, even as an official confirmation on it is still awaited.

BOM 7 GJ-TRUMP-SECURITY Massive security cover in place for Trump''s Ahmedabad visit

Ahmedabad: Over 10,000 policemen from different parts of Gujarat have been deployed at strategic locations in

Ahmedabad as part of the elaborate security arrangements for US President Donald Trump's visit here on Monday, officials

said. BOM 9 GJ-TRUMP-GATE COLLAPSE

Entry gate at Motera stadium collapses ahead of Trump''s visit Ahmedabad: A day before US President Donald Trump's

visit to Ahmedabad, a makeshift VVIP entry gate erected outside the newly-built cricket stadium in Motera area here

collapsed due to gusty winds on Sunday morning, an official said.

BOM 11 GJ-TRUMP-BILLBOARDS Billboards hailing Indo-US ties dominate Ahmedabad skyline

Ahmedabad: 'The world's oldest democracy meets the world's largest democracy' is how some of the billboards

describe US President Donald Trump's visit to Ahmedabad on Monday.

BES 3 MP-LIQUOR-BARCODES MP: Liquor bottles to have barcodes to track transportation

Bhopal: As part of the new liquor policy for fiscal 2020-21 announced by the Madhya Pradesh government on

Saturday, barcodes will be introduced on alcohol bottles to track its supply from factory to outlet, a state minister

said. MH-BUDGET-BJP TEA

Maha Budget session: BJP to boycott customary tea party Mumbai: Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief

minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday announced the boycott of the customary tea party of the state government on the eve of

the Budget session. BES 7 MH-PAWAR-FADNAVIS

Why Pawar wants mosque in name of invader Babar? Fadnavis Mumbai: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday

attacked NCP chief Sharad Pawar over his demand for creation of a trust for construction of a mosque in Ayodhya on the

lines of a similar body for Ram temple.



