First see what''s happening under your watch: Uddhav to BJP
Hours after the BJP criticised the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation over the law
and order situation, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hit back at the party saying that those targeting his government should
first see what is happening under their watch. He asked why no "terrorist" (assailant) involved in
the attack on students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) last month has been arrested so far by the BJP-ruled
Centre. Thackeray was talking to reporters on the eve of the
Budget session of the Maharashtra legislature. Earlier in the day, the state BJP criticised his
government over the recent incidents of crime against women. When asked about the BJP's allegations, Thackeray
said, "Every crime against women is condemnable and not a single such incident should occur again."
"While targeting us, the BJP should also see what is happening in the states ruled by it. Especially in the
centrally-ruled New Delhi, where terrorists stormed the JNU and beat the students," he said.
"I am going to call those assailants as terrorists. Despite so many days, not a single assailant has been arrested
so far," he said. "Those targeting us on unjustified grounds should
first see what is happening under their watch and then comment about us," Thackeray added.
Thirty-four people, including students and faculty, were injured on January 5 when a masked mob entered the JNU
campus and attacked them with rods and sledgehammers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uddhav Thackeray
- BJP
- Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi
- JNU
- New Delhi
- Maharashtra
ALSO READ
Bomb hurled at residence of BJP worker in West Bengal
With absolute majority, BJP will form govt in Delhi: Hardeep Singh Puri
Will get more than 45 seats in Delhi: BJP's Parvesh Verma
BJP mocking my temple visit, tweets Kejriwal after Manoj Tiwari said CM impured Hanuman idol
Vote for BJP if Delhi has to be saved from becoming 'Islamic state': Giriraj Singh