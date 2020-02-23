Left Menu
Development News Edition

First see what''s happening under your watch: Uddhav to BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 21:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 21:04 IST
First see what''s happening under your watch: Uddhav to BJP

Hours after the BJP criticised the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation over the law

and order situation, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hit back at the party saying that those targeting his government should

first see what is happening under their watch. He asked why no "terrorist" (assailant) involved in

the attack on students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) last month has been arrested so far by the BJP-ruled

Centre. Thackeray was talking to reporters on the eve of the

Budget session of the Maharashtra legislature. Earlier in the day, the state BJP criticised his

government over the recent incidents of crime against women. When asked about the BJP's allegations, Thackeray

said, "Every crime against women is condemnable and not a single such incident should occur again."

"While targeting us, the BJP should also see what is happening in the states ruled by it. Especially in the

centrally-ruled New Delhi, where terrorists stormed the JNU and beat the students," he said.

"I am going to call those assailants as terrorists. Despite so many days, not a single assailant has been arrested

so far," he said. "Those targeting us on unjustified grounds should

first see what is happening under their watch and then comment about us," Thackeray added.

Thirty-four people, including students and faculty, were injured on January 5 when a masked mob entered the JNU

campus and attacked them with rods and sledgehammers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

As Grenell moves to spy post, Trump looks for new ambassador to Germany

President Donald Trump said on Sunday he is looking for a new ambassador to Germany after tapping current diplomat Richard Grenell to serve as acting U.S. intelligence chief.Ill be appointing an ambassador to Germany, Trump told reporters a...

Iran says 'enemies' used virus to sabotage vote as death toll rises

Tehran, Feb 23 AFP Iran confirmed eight deaths from the novel coronavirus on Sunday, the highest toll of any country outside China, as the supreme leader accused foreign media of trying to use the outbreak to sabotage a general election. Th...

Present generation 'lucky' to witness construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath on Sunday described the countrys present generation as a lucky one for being part of the struggle for having a Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya and being witness to its construction. The chief ministe...

Taliban wants to make peace deal with US: President Trump

The Taliban in Afghanistan are tired of fighting and want to make a peace deal with the US, President Donald Trump said on Sunday as he left for his maiden visit to India during which the two countries will significantly ramp up the defense...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020