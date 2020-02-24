Maha Budget session begins; BJP raises farm loan waiver issue

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI)The budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly got off to a noisy start on Monday as the

opposition BJP accused the Shiv Sena-led state government of not fulfilling the assurances made to farmers and failingto

check the rising crimes against women. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra

Fadnavisdemanded a discussion on the issue of farmers "not getting" benefits of the loan waiver scheme.

He said before the Shiv Sena, NCP andCongress came together to form government in the state, the three parties

were demanding that farmers get Rs 25,000 to Rs one lakh per hectare for crop damage.

"There is no clarityon relief to farmers. Only 20,000 farmers are beneficiaries of loan waiver. There needs to be a

discussion on this," the former chief minister said. The BJP members then came into the well of the House

and shouted slogans against the Uddhav Thackeray government. Fadnavis also demanded a discussionon rising

incidents of crime against women in the state. Amid the noisy scenes, supplementary demands for 2019

-2020 and the statement on excess expenditure from 2014 to 2017 were tabled by Finance Minister Ajit pawar.

Earlier, as soon as the Housewas convened, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray introduced Congress member Vijay

Wadettiwaras minister of theBahujan Kalyan Department and the Relief and Rehabilitation Department.

Fadnavisasked why Wadettiwar was not present in the Assembly during the last session when all the ministers were

introduced. When Thackeray expanded his Cabinet in December last

year, Wadettiwar was upset over not being given the relief and rehabilitation department and had stayed away from taking

charge of his ministerial duties. Meanwhile, as the House took up the condolence motion

to pay tributes to former legislators, the BJP members went to their seats.

The House paid homage to former MLAs Pushpasen Sawant andKisanrao Raut, whodied recently.

Speaker Nana Patolethen adjourned the House for the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.