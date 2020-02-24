Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi started out as 'tea wallah', everybody loves him: Trump

US President Donald Trump was on Monday all praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he hailed as "tea wallah" while stating that "everybody loves him."

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 17:50 IST
PM Modi started out as 'tea wallah', everybody loves him: Trump
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump hugging each other at Ahmedabad on Monday. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump was on Monday all praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he hailed as "tea wallah" while stating that "everybody loves him." The US President, who was speaking at 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium here, said: "...PM Modi started out as a 'tea wallah.' He worked as a tea seller ... Everybody loves him but he is tough."

Addressing a mammoth crowd of nearly one lakh people, Trump said: "We will always remember this remarkable hospitality. India will hold a special place in our hearts. PM Modi started out as 'tea wallah.' He worked as a tea seller. Everybody loves him but I will tell you this, he is very tough." The US President said that five months ago America welcomed the "great Prime Minister" at a giant football stadium in Texas and today India welcomes him at the world's largest cricket stadium right here in Ahmedabad.

"America loves India, America respects India and America will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people," he said. Further appreciating India, the visiting dignitary remarked that PM Modi is a tremendously successful leader of the vast Indian republic, adding that last year more than 600 million people went to the polls and gave him a landslide victory in the largest democratic elections anywhere on earth.

"You are living proof that with hard work and devotion Indian cam accomplish anything they want," he stressed. Prime Minister Modi, while welcoming Trump and his wife Melania, said: "I think today we can see history being repeated. Five months back I started my US trip with 'Howdy Modi' and today my friend President Donald Trump is starting his Indian trip with 'Namaste Trump' here in Ahmedabad."

"You are heartily welcome in the largest democracy of the world. This is Gujarat but the entire country is enthusiastic in welcoming you," added Modi. The Prime Minister said that the meaning of the name of this event -- 'Namaste' is very deep.

"This is a word from the oldest languages of the world - Sanskrit. It means that we pay respect to not only to the person but also to the divinity inside him," Modi said. The bonhomie between the two world leaders was displayed once again when Modi hugged Trump at the stadium.

Trump and Melania also paid a short stopover at Sabarmati Ashram and spun a Charkha, which is closely associated with India's freedom struggle and Mahatma Gandhi. The dignitaries also had a look at the three monkeys of Mahatma Gandhi depicting moral gestures -- see no evil, speak no evil, and hear no evil -- at the ashram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Leader of Merkel's CDU says party to elect new chairperson on April 25

The leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkels Christian Democrats CDU said on Monday her party would hold a congress on April 25 to elect a new chairperson and said possible candidates would announce this week whether they want to run.Anne...

Iran denies virus coverup and claim of 50 deaths

Tehran, Feb 24 AFP Irans government vowed Monday to be transparent after being accused of covering up the deadliest coronavirus outbreak outside China, dismissing claims the toll could be as high as 50. The authorities in the Islamic republ...

New e-form to reduce time, cost for starting biz: Govt

The government on Monday introduced a new electronic form for incorporation of companies, saying the initiative will help in reducing time and cost of starting a business in the country. SPICe, an integrated web form, would have two parts -...

Institutions under IoE Scheme foundation stones in making New India: HRD Minister

Union Human Resource Development Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of the Public and Private institutions which were considered to be given the status of Institutions of Eminence on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020