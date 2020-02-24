Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN70: CHINA-LDALL VIRUS

Beijing: China's coronavirus-hit Wuhan city on Monday revoked its decision to partially lift a month-long lockdown barely three hours after the announcement, a media report said, as the death toll climbed to 2,592, while the number of confirmed cases increased to more than 77,000.

FGN69: TRUMP-AFGHAN-DEAL Washington/Agra: The landmark Afghan peace deal has received "tremendous support", President Donald Trump said on Monday in India, ahead of a possible agreement between the US and the Taliban in the war-torn country on February 29.

Washington/Agra: US President Donald Trump, seeking re-election, on Monday criticised the Opposition Democratic Party, some 13,000 kilometres away from America in India, and suggested that Senator Bernie Sanders could be his likely rival in the presidential poll in November.

FGN72: UK-PATEL London: In a rare step, the UK government on Monday issued a formal statement denying a flurry of media allegations involving Priti Patel, one of the senior-most ministers in the UK Cabinet, as "baseless" and against public interest.

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad resigned on Monday in a shock move after his political allies sought to bring down the government and block the succession of leader-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim. (AFP)

FGN51: CHINA-2NDLD PARLIAMENT Beijing: In an unprecedented move, China on Monday postponed the annual session of Parliament from March 5 due to the coronavirus outbreak, state media reported as the country grapples with the deadly virus that has claimed over 2,500 lives and infected more than 77,000 people.

On Board Air Force One: US President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted in Hindi on his way to India, saying he is eager to visit the country and would be soon meeting all.

FGN59: UK-INDIA-LD STATUE London: India has made a formal request for the return of a 15th century bronze idol of a Tamil saint believed to be stolen from a temple in Tamil Nadu and found its way to a UK museum at Oxford University through auction.

Melbourne: Australia is open for business with India and it is time for the Australian businesses to develop long-term relations with the Indian partners, a senior minister has said.

FGN61: US-INDIAN-LD MURDER Washington: An Indian national has been shot dead by a masked assailant in Los Angeles with the police saying the suspect entered the grocery store with a semi-automatic handgun with the intent to commit a robbery.

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's birthday celebrations were marred by controversy after pictures of him cutting a 15-kg-cake with the country's map drawn on it went viral, according to media reports on Monday.

FGN20: PAK-CHINA-FLIGHTS Islamabad: Pakistan has again suspended flights to coronavirus-hit China till March 15 due to surge in the infected cases in that country, days after it resumed the air operations to and from Beijing, according to officials.

