Atmosphere of terror in Babarpur, no police force deployed: Delhi Minister Gopal Rai

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 23:03 IST
  • Created: 24-02-2020 23:03 IST
Delhi minister and Babarpur MLA Gopal Rai on Monday night said that there is an atmosphere of terror in his constituency in the wake of clashes over the new citizenship law and alleged that there is no police force on the ground to control the situation. In a tweet at around 10 pm, Rai said he is constantly calling Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik but he is not receiving his call.

He urged Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Home Minister Amit Shah to immediately deploy police force in the area. "There is an atmosphere of terror in Babarpur, rioters are roaming and setting fire but there is no police force. I am calling the police commissioner Amulya Patnaik but he is not receiving his call. I urge Delhi LG and Home Minister to immediately deploy police force," Rai said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party leader urged the residents to maintain peace, saying some people were purposely trying to disturb the atmosphere. "With folded hands, I request people in Babarpur Assembly to maintain peace. Some people are purposely trying to spoil the atmosphere. I have spoken to Delhi LG and he has assured me that more policemen will be deployed to bring the situation under control," Rai said in a tweet.

Clashes broke out between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in northeast Delhion Monday, with protesters torching houses, shops and vehicles, and hurling stones at each other. A Delhi Police head constable was among four people killed and a deputy commissioner of police injured in the riots.

