Don''t wind up Jalyukt Shivar, water grid schemes: BJP MLA
A BJP MLA from parched Marathwada region in Maharashtra on Monday appealed to the Shiv Sena-led
coalition government to not wind up the 'Jalyukt Shivar' scheme and the water grid project of the previous Devendra
Fadnavis government. Addressing a press conference here, the MLA Narayan
Kuche said, "If you want, you can rechristen the 'Jalyukt' and water grid schemes after NCP chief Sharad Pawar or Congress
president Sonia Gandhi, but don't wind them up as they are crucial in resolving the water woes".
He also accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government comprising the Sena, NCP and the Congress, of closing down the
welfare schemes launched by the ersthwile BJP government in the state.
"Even the farm loan waiver scheme of the MVA government is deceptive. This government is running on three
wheels and is direction-less," the Badnapur MLA alleged while speaking to reporters.
He alleged collusion between some officials of the Revenue department in Jalna district and police officers in
operating an illegal sand extraction racket. The MLA demanded revocation of ban on sand mining,
saying the closure of the activity is responsible for the rise in the illegal smuggling of sand.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
