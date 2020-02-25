Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia's Mahathir returns as interim PM amid political uncertainty

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 08:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 08:53 IST
Malaysia's Mahathir returns as interim PM amid political uncertainty
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad went back to work on Tuesday with the new title of the interim prime minister, a day after he resigned the leadership in a shock move that plunged the country into political turmoil.

Mahathir, who at 94 is the world's oldest government leader, made no comment as he arrived by car at his office in Putrajaya. He disbanded his entire cabinet late on Monday after resigning as prime minister and agreeing to a request from Malaysia's king to stay on until a successor is named. Mahathir's resignation broke apart an already fragile coalition with old rivals including Anwar Ibrahim, 72, that had scored a surprise election victory on an anti-corruption platform in 2018 but has since become increasingly unpopular.

It was not immediately clear how long Mahathir would remain in the interim role, when a new cabinet would be appointed or how the next government would be formed. "For Malaysians, the trauma of uncertainty is hard to overstate," the pro-establishment New Straits Times newspaper wrote in an editorial.

The political crisis comes at a particularly bad time for the Malaysian economy, after growth fell to a decade low in the final quarter of last year. Mahathir had been scheduled to announce a stimulus package to deal with the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday. The resignation left in doubt the pre-election promise Mahathir had made to Anwar that he would cede power before his five-year term ended in 2023.

It followed a sudden burst of political wrangling at the weekend, when some of Mahathir's allies were accused of plotting with the former ruling party to form a new government that would exclude Anwar. Mahathir, who had not set a date for handing over power, had appeared irritated that Anwar's backers were demanding a clear timetable. Attorney-General Tommy Thomas told reporters there was no time limit for how long someone can stay on as interim leader, and that person has all the powers of a full-time premier including that of appointing his own cabinet.

Constitutionally, any lawmaker who can command a majority in parliament can stake a claim to form a government. The king then has to give his assent before a premier can be sworn in. The leadership of the Pakatan Harapan coalition formed by Mahathir and Anwar ahead of the 2018 election was scheduled to meet later on Tuesday. It was not clear if Mahathir would attend the meeting, though Anwar was expected to.

A showdown is also possible between Anwar and an alliance of Bersatu President Muhyiddin Yassin and Azmin Ali, who on Monday was sacked from Anwar's party, political sources said. Others have called for Mahathir to be re-nominated as premier.

Malaysia's stock market recovered slightly on Tuesday after falling to an eight-year low on Monday while the currency also rose after hitting a near six-month low.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Lampard hopeful Chelsea underdogs can bite Bayern again

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has faith the Blues can again shock Bayern Munich in the Champions League despite their faltering form of late in the Premier League. A 2-1 victory over Tottenham on Saturday was Chelseas first win five games i...

Envestnet | Yodlee to Acquire FinBit.io, an Emerging Leader in Financial Data Aggregation and Analytics in India and Asia

Envestnet Yodlee NYSE ENV, a leading financial data and analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services has acquired FinBit.io an emerging financial data aggregation and analytics platform provide...

American Anisimova stuns Svitolina in Doha

Underdog Amanda Anisimova usurped No.5 seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3 in the second round at the Doha WTA Open. The American teenager took just over an hour to dispatch her Ukrainian rival, who was a semi-finalist at both Wimbledon and Rolan...

Polls to 55 RS seats on Mar 26

Elections to 55 Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant in April will be held on March 26, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.These seats from 17 states are falling vacant on different dates in April....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020