President Trump accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 10:47 IST
  • Created: 25-02-2020 10:47 IST
US President Donald Trump was on Tuesday accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the second day of his high-profile visit to India. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The US president was then accorded a tri-services guard of honour at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Trump's daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and several top officials of the US administration were also present at the ceremony.

On the Indian side, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan were among the senior leaders present on the occasion. Trump arrived in Ahmedabad around noon on Monday.

The US president was feted at the world's largest cricket stadium in the "Namaste Trump" event and was cheered by tens of thousands of people. From Ahmedabad, he and his delegation travelled to Agra where they visited the Taj Mahal.

The US president arrived in the national capital around 7:30 PM on Monday. Trump is scheduled to hold extensive talks with Modi on Tuesday to further expand India-US global partnership and script a better future for people of the two democracies.

In his address at the massive "Namaste Trump" event at Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, the US president announced that deals to sell state-of-the-art military helicopters and other equipment worth over USD 3 billion will be sealed between the two countries on Tuesday. The deals will include procurement of 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters by India from the US at a cost of USD 2.6 billion. Another contract to acquire six AH-64E Apache helicopters for USD 800 million from the US is also on the table.

The US president is likely to address a press conference on Tuesday evening.

