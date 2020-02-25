Left Menu
JDS holds talks with Prashant Kishor on party revival strategy

  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 18:00 IST
JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said he has held the first

round of discussions with poll strategist Prashant Kishor on plans to organise the party for the future.

"I have spoken to him (Prashant Kishore)...with a view to organising politically in Karnataka for the future.First round

of discussions has happened. I will tell you later," Kumaraswamy told reporters in

response to a question. Top JD(S) sources had recently revealed that the party

leadership, after facing setbacks in successive polls, planned to hold talks with Kishor on plans to revive the party.

The JD(S), which bagged only 37 of 225 seats in the 2018 assembly polls and came to power in alliance with the Congress

with Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister, managed to win only one seat out of 28 in the state during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Party patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda was also defeated in the parliamentary polls.

The JD(S) later also failed to win even a single seat during the December 2019 bypolls to 15 assembly constituencies

in the state. The Kishor-led Indian Political Action Committee (I- PAC)

had helped the AAP to post a splendid performance in the recent Delhi assembly polls.

The political advocacy group also helped in the election campaign of Narendra Modi in 2014 when he was the BJP's prime

ministerial candidate. The I-PAC has worked on a number of successful campaigns

since 2014, including the one that brought JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to power in 2015.

The organisation also helped Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy win both the state and Lok Sabha

elections. Kishor, who was the Janata Dal (United) national vice-

president, was recently expelled from the party following a bitter fallout with its chief Nitish Kumar.

Responding to a question on the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government in the state, Kumaraswamy said there was nothing

worth discussing about this dispensation yet. "I don't want to discuss about the current government.

There is no need for it as there is nothing worth discussing about this government.

When there is no development, what (is there) to discuss?" he asked.

"Let's wait and see, they (BJP) have asked for six months," he said.

Yediyurappa had recently said that after looking at his administration six months, people would punish the opposition.

Responding to a question, Kumaraswamy said U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to India should benefit the country as he

noted that he had no big expectations from this visit. "Nothing should happen that will lead to a loot of India's

resources...they (US) should not take away our resources, we should be careful about it," he said.

