Himachal: BJP, Cong to soon finalise names of candidates for RS seat

The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress will soon finalise names of their respective candidates for the Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh, the voting for which is scheduled to be held next month. One of the three Rajya Sabha seats from Himachal Pradesh will fall vacant as Vipolve Thakur of the Congress will retire from the Upper House of Parliament on April 9.

The other two Rajya Sabha seats from the hill state are being currently represented by BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma. Nadda will retire from the Rajya Sabha in 2024, whereas Sharma will retire in 2022. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to conduct the election for this seat along with 54 Rajya Sabha seats of 17 states in March.

Himachal Pradesh Congress president Kuldeep Rathore told PTI that the name of the candidate will be finalised soon. Similarly, state BJP chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma told PTI, "The process of finalising name of the BJP candidate is on." As per the election schedule issued by the ECI on Tuesday, the nomination for the Rajya Sabha will be filed till March 13 after notification on March 6. The scrutiny will be held on March 16, whereas last date for withdrawal will be March 18.

Voting will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on March 26.

