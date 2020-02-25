Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha legislature passes bill on indirect poll of sarpanchs

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 20:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 20:18 IST
Maha legislature passes bill on indirect poll of sarpanchs

Reversing a key decision of the previous BJP government, the Maharashtra legislature on

Tuesday passed a bill allowing election of Sarpanch (village head) from members of local bodies instead of a popular

mandate amid ruckus by BJP members over issues of farmers. The rule for direct election of the sarpanch (village

head) was brought in by the previous BJP-led Devendra Fadnavis dispensation.

In the Lower House, the Maharashtra Village Panchayat (Amendment) Bill 2020 was tabled by Rural Development Minister

Hasan Mushrif. Mushrif said the provisions of the current legislation

were modified to ensure smooth functioning of panchayats. The bill was passed amid ruckus by MLAs of the BJP who

raised demands like a blanket farm loan waiver and flagged "rising" crimes against women in the state.

The MLAs said the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress dispensation has "failed" to fulfil various assurances made to farmers like

freeing the 7/12 Land Extracts of all encumbrances. The Fadnavis cabinet had, on July 3, 2017, decided to

amend the respective clauses of Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Act of 1958 to facilitate election of sarpanchs (gram panchayat

heads) directly from among the people of the village. In the Legislative Council also the bill was passed

amid din by BJP members over farmers' issues. During proceedings, BJP members insisted on holding a

special discussion on farmers' issues and also tried to move an adjournment motion, which was rejected by the council

Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar. Nimbalkar then called for tabling of the bill and read

out the recommended amendments. Speaking to PTI outside the council, Mushrif said,

"The bill will enable the elected representatives to govern the (local) body for which they have been elected. We expect

the Maharashtra governor to sign the bill soon so that the Act will come into effect".

He said after the bill becomes Act, Sarpanchs will be elected indirectly.

When asked about several villages which do not have Sarpanchs because of resignation by the incumbents, the

minister said, "In such villages, the elected body will select its new head and the person will become sarpanch or village

head. We have made such provision in the amended bill". As per the State Election Commission (SEC), polls for

posts of the sarpanch and members in 1,570 gram panchayats in 19 districts will be held on March 29.

Counting of votes will take place on March 30, the SEC said.

Mushrif said, "We will inform the SEC that election for the post of sarpanch should be through indirect method.

This means elected members will choose a sarpanch from among themselves".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Mauritius President visits Mahabodhi Temple

Mauritius President Bodh Gaya Bihar India, Feb 25 ANI Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun on Tuesday visited Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya. on Tuesday visited Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya.He is visiting here with his family members. ...

Burrow 'very excited' about chance to go No. 1

INDIANAPOLIS -- LSU quarterback Joe Burrow hopes to be on to Cincinnati. The presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Burrow is aiming for the trifecta as Heisman Trophy winner, national champion and first pick in the draft in ...

Cycling-Blow to British Cycling as sponsor HSBC pulls out

British Cycling is beginning the search for a new sponsor after confirming on Tuesday that HSBC is pulling out only four years into an eight-year, multimillion pound deal. A source familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier on Tuesday th...

Indo-UK joint military exercise concludes

The 13-day-long Indo-UK joint military exercise -- Ajeya Warrior -- Concluded on Tuesday in Salisbury Plains of the United kingdom, a defence spokesman said here on Tuesday. The 5th edition of the joint military exercise had commenced at th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020