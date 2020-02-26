Trump, Modi hope talks lead to phase one of U.S.-India trade deal - White House
U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to "promptly" conclude ongoing trade talks that they hope can lead to the first phase of a bilateral U.S.-India trade deal, the White House said. "They (Trump and Modi) agreed to promptly conclude the ongoing negotiations, which they hope can become phase one of a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement that reflects the true ambition and full potential of the bilateral commercial relations", the White House said http://bit.ly/37YDP4q late on Tuesday, giving no details on what would be included in the deal.
The statement follows Trump's visit to India on Feb. 24-25.
