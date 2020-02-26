Left Menu
Congress party MPs to meet in wake of Delhi violence

The Congress on Wednesday called a meeting of its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs in the wake of Delhi violence that has left at least 22 people dead and around 190 people injured in the past three days.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi addressed a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Wednesday called a meeting of its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs in the wake of Delhi violence that has left at least 22 people dead and around 190 people injured in the past three days. The party also held Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here on Wednesday which was attended by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, P Chidambaram, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and other party leaders.

Blaming the Central government for the violence that has rattled the city, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has asked for Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation. "There is a conspiracy behind the violence; the country also saw this during Delhi elections. Many BJP leaders made inciting comments creating an atmosphere of fear and hatred," added Sonia Gandhi while addressing a press conference earlier in the day.

Congress will also hold a march and give a memorandum to President on Thursday, informed party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. (ANI)

