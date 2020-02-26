Left Menu
Govt failed to maintain peace in Delhi, Amit Shah must resign: Priyanka at Cong march

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 18:03 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday alleged the Centre has failed to maintain peace in the national capital and demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Addressing Congress workers at a peace march taken out by the party against the violence in Delhi, she urged them to visit affected areas and spread the message of peace and brotherhood.

She also accused the government of having "destroyed" Delhi, where people from across the country come to seek employment. "This is our city. People come here to find work. Today, fire and hatred is being spread in this city. We are a party that has helped in the freedom struggle and it is our duty to bring peace and maintain harmony. I urge every one of you to spread the message of love and brotherhood," she told the workers.

"It is duty of the government and the Home Minister to bring peace to the national capital, but they have failed," she said. Priyanka said, "We wanted to walk till the Home Minister's house and demand his resignation, but police stopped us".

