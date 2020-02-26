'Modi’s India' declaring total allegiance to Trump’s America: CPI(M) on US Prez visit

The CPI(M) on Wednesday said that US President Donald Trump's visit to India was symbolic of "Modi's India" declaring its total allegiance to "Trump's America" -- ideologically, politically, strategically and militarily. The editorial in the latest edition of People's Democracy, the party mouthpiece, said that Trump's visit brought out the complete "hitching up" of India to the United

States' geopolitical strategy, with Modi subordinating all of India's interests towards this goal which was reflected in the joint statement issued at the conclusion of the visit. "This is the way Modi's India is declaring its total allegiance to Trump's America – ideologically, politically, strategically and militarily.

"At no time has right wing politics and ideology been the glue of Indo-US relations, as it is today. It seems Modi designed 'Namaste Trump' to help his friend Trump's campaign for the November presidential election," it said. The editorial also alleged that with the three military agreements (two of which have already been signed) between the two nations, India's armed forces will become like the armed forces of US allies in Asia – Japan and South Korea – in terms of "interoperability" and joint activities.

"The Modi government has no room left to negotiate on trade, e-commerce, digital localisation or any other matter vital to India's interests vis-à-vis the US. "The stage has been reached in India-US strategic relations wherein India's strategic autonomy and capacity for an independent foreign policy has become severely restricted," the editorial said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.