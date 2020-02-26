Russia's Putin agrees to hold nationwide vote on constitutional changes on April 22 - Ifax

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday agreed to hold a nationwide vote to allow Russians to have their say on a raft of changes to the country's constitution on April 22, the Interfax news agency reported.

Interfax cited Pavel Krasheninnikov, a lawmaker, as saying Putin had agreed to the proposal.

Putin proposed constitutional changes last month that could give him scope to extend his grip on power after leaving the presidency in 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

