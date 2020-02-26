Congress takes out peace march in wake of Delhi violence, stopped midway by police

In the wake of communal violence in Delhi that claimed more than 20 lives, Congress workers and leaders led by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday took out a peace march from party headquarters and moved towards Gandhi Smriti. However, they were stopped by the police some distance away. The group then sat on a dharna at Janpath Road.

Priyanka Gandhi said: "We wanted to carry out a peace march for harmony and peace. We want the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. It is his responsibility to maintain peace in the national capital and in the country, but he has failed to do so. Police have stopped us here. People come in this city for jobs and it is shameful that now they are being killed in Delhi." "I appeal to the people of Delhi to not indulge in violence, exercise restraint and maintain peace," she added.

The Congress has also called a meeting of its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs. Blaming the Central government for the violence that has rattled the city, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has asked for Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation. The party will also hold a march and give a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday. (ANI)

