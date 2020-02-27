Transfer of Delhi HC Justice S Muralidhar is sad and shameful: Priyanka Gandhi
Reacting to the transfer of Delhi High Court Justice S Muralidhar to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday tweeted that it is sad and shameful that the Centre is attempting to muzzle justice.
Reacting to the transfer of Delhi High Court Justice S Muralidhar to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday tweeted that it is sad and shameful that the Centre is attempting to muzzle justice. "The midnight transfer of Justice Muralidhar isn't shocking given the current dispensation, but it is certainly sad and shameful," Gandhi tweeted.
She also said, "Millions of Indians have faith in a resilient and upright judiciary, the government's attempts to muzzle justice and break their faith are deplorable." A government notification about the transfer was issued on Wednesday which said that after consultation with Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, President Ram Nath Kovind transferred Justice S Muralidhar, Judge of Delhi High Court, as Judge of Punjab and Haryana High court.
The notification further said the President has directed Muralidhar to assume charge of his office in Punjab and Haryana High Court. The Supreme Court Collegium had in its meeting held on February 12 recommended transferring Justice Muralidhar from the Delhi High Court to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. (ANI)
