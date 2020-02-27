Tahir Hussain's call records will reveal Kejriwal's involvement in Delhi violence: Kapil Mishra

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday alleged in a tweet that AAP leader and Municipal Councillor Tahir Hussain's phone call details will reveal Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh's involvement in the Delhi violence. "If Tahir Hussain's phone call details, during the Delhi violence, are released, it would reveal both Sanjay Singh and Kejriwal's role in the violence and Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma's murder," tweeted Mishra (roughly translated from Hindi).

Earlier, the BJP leader had accused the AAP leaders trying to save Tahir Hussain. He has also alleged Tahir Hussain for the killing of the IB officer, whose body was recovered from North-East Delhi's Chand Bagh area here on Wednesday. He also alleged that Hussain was in constant touch with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader said (roughly translated from Hindi), "The killer is Tahir Hussain. He dragged not only Ankit Sharma but also four other boys. Out of them, three of them have been found dead. In the video, Tahir Hussain can be seen with the masked boys carrying sticks, stones, bullets and petrol bombs. Tahir Hussain was constantly talking to Kejriwal and AAP leaders."

Yesterday, family members of Intelligence Bureau Officer Ankit Sharma had also alleged that a few people who were pelting stones from the building belonging to Hussain in Chand Bagh, had killed Sharma. Ankit's father Ravinder Kumar has stated that his son was attacked while returning from his duty.

At least 32 people, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in the North-East Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.