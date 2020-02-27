Riots are part of life, says Haryana Minister on Delhi violence

Reacting on the recent incidents of violence in Delhi that claimed atleast 34 lives, Haryana Minister Ranjit Chautala on Tuesday said that "riots are part of life". "Riots happens. It happened in the past also. The entire Delhi was burning when Indira Gandhi was assassinated. It is the part of life," said Chautalawhile speaking to media in New Delhi.

The death toll in the incidents of violence in North-East Delhi has risen to 33 after another person passed away at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital here. Out of the total, three deaths have been reported from LNJP Hospital and 30 from GTB Hospital.

On Wednesday, GTB Hospital informed that on February 24, five people were brought dead and on February 25, 15 people were brought dead. Out of the 20 people, five had blunt injuries, nine had gunshot injuries, three had stab injuries and one had burn injuries. In total, 132 civilians and 31 police personnel were admitted to GTB hospital on February 24 and February 25.

Delhi Police has registered 18 FIRs and 106 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in North-East Delhi. (ANI)

