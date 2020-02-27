BJP revealing true colours by mocking freedom struggle: Cong

leader Mangaluru, Feb 27 (PTI): The BJP is revealing its true colours and hidden agenda by criticising freedom fighters and castigating anyone it dislikes as traitors, former state Minister and Congress leader U T Khader MLA said on Thursday Condemning the alleged statement of BJP MLA from Vijayapura Basangouda Patil Yatna against freedom fighter Doreswamy by calling the latter a fake freedom fighter who acts like a Pakistan agent, Khader said BJP is afflicted with the "Pakistan virus".

The ruling party is mocking the freedom struggle as it is afflicted with the Pakistan virus which has no medicine available in India, the Congress leader said They (the BJP) should get the medicine from Pakistan itself to cure the disease he said.

The leaders who make statements against the independence movement are the real traitors, Khader said Khader wanted Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and the BJP leadership to clarify their stand on Yatnals statement.

Such statements are made to divert the attention of people from real issues, he said.

