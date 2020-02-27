Left Menu
Development News Edition

Loan waiver plan must cover farmers hit by untimely rains: BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 18:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 18:13 IST
Loan waiver plan must cover farmers hit by untimely rains: BJP

The Maharashtra government's loan waiver scheme should cover farmers who suffered crop losses due to unseasonal rains in October last year, the opposition BJP demanded in the assembly on Thursday Speaking during the Question Hour on availability of crop loans for farmers affected by unseasonal rains last year in Solapur district,Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP said the cut-off date for the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule farm loan waiver schemeis September 30, 2019.

This will leave out cultivators who suffered crop losses due to untimely rains in October last year, the former chief minister said "The state witnessed unseasonal rains in October due to which crops spread across 95 lakh hectares were damaged," Fadnavis said, demanding to know if the scope of the loan waiver scheme will be extended till October 31, 2019.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the farm loan waiver implementation, which started this week, will be completed in three months "We will try to see how farmers benefit," said Pawar, who appeared non-committal on Fadnavis's demand.

When Fadnavis sought a clear response to his demand to extend the cut-off date for availing loan waiver benefits, Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, merely said "suggestionfor action" Sudhir Mungantiwar (BJP), a former finance minister, objected to Pawar's reply.

"On one hand, you say you want to make farmers tension -free and on the other hand you are not giving a clear answer on whether you intend to help farmers affected by unseasonal rains," Mungantiwar said Reacting to this, Pawar said, "appropriate decision will be taken." Early this week, the state governmentbegan depositing loan waiver amounts under the scheme, which covers crop debt up to Rs 2 lakh, in bank accounts of farmers.

The first list of beneficiaries, released on February 24, covered 15,358farmers Earlier, replying to the mainquestion regarding crop loans to farmers in Solapur, CooperationMinister Balasaheb Patil said till January 2020, 26,641 cultivators were given loans for the rabi (winter) season.

He admitted that farmers in Solapur district were not able to repay their pending loan amounts in time due to crop losses they suffered in natural calamities Hence, they were facing difficulties in getting fresh crop loans, Patil said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

AU chief flags disputes over gay rights, justice in EU talks

Addis Ababa, Feb 27 AFP The African Union chief on Thursday highlighted differences over topics like international justice and gay rights at a meeting with the European Union intended to deepen the partnership between their continents Certa...

Iran bans Chinese citizens from entering the country - IRNA

Iran has banned Chinese citizens from entering the country, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Thursday, amid the spread of the new coronavirus across the Islamic Republic that had killed 26 Iranians.Iran, which has the highest numb...

NGT suspends environment clearance to housing complex near DU in north Delhi

The National Green Tribunal on Thursday suspended the environmental clearance granted to the construction of a housing complex adjacent to the Delhi University campus and constituted a committee to study the viability of the project A benc...

ONGC, HPCL buy out bankers in Petronet MHB for Rs 371 cr

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC and its subsidiary Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL have bought out lenders in Petronet MHB Ltd, the firm that owns a petroleum product pipeline in Mangalore, for about Rs 371 crore A consortium of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020