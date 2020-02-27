Issue of Delhi violence raised in Punjab Assembly

Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Thursday raised the issue of Delhi violence in the state assembly here, saying "humanity is being killed" in the national capital Noting that the violence took place during US President Donald Trump's visit to Delhi, the jails minister asked if "we want to show that our country is against one religion".

Randhawa also read out a news report in the House stating that the Delhi High Court had cautioned the Delhi Police to ensure that the national capital does not see a repeat of the 1984 riots "Humanity is being killed, hate speeches are being delivered in Delhi. It is a serious matter," he said during the Zero Hour.

"These incidents of arson took place when the US president was there. Do we want to show that our country is against one religion?" he asked "It (India) is a secular state. The country does not belong to only one religion, all religions are equally respected," he added.

Randhawa praised Akal Takht (the highest temporal seat of Sikhs) Jathedar (head priest) Giani Harpreet Singh who has asked managements of Delhi gurdwaras to help the victims of violence At least 34 people were killed and over 200 injured in the communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi after violence between anti and pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act groups spiralled out of control on Sunday.

Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at local residents and police personnel Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar areas were mainly affected by the riots..

