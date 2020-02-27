Left Menu
Speakers at meet blame BJP leaders for Delhi riots

  PTI
  Mumbai
  Updated: 27-02-2020 19:44 IST
  • Created: 27-02-2020 19:44 IST
Representatives of various communities on Thursday blamed a clutch of BJP leaders, including Union minister Anurag Thakur, for the communal riots in Delhi where 34 people have died till now They gathered here to condemn the communal violence in the national capital over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and seek action against the culprits.

The representatives, who announced formation of an alliance against CAA-NRC-NPR, said besides Thakur, Delhi BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra and Parvesh Verma were responsible for the mayhem All three BJP leaders have been accused of giving hate speeches.

The Delhi police failed in their task of controlling the riots and remained a mute spectator when armed gangs were killing people and setting properties on fire, speakers at the meeting said Advocate Rakesh Rathod, a representative of the Vanjara community, said, "The people of Delhi ignored hate and voted for the Aam Aadmi Party in the name of development (in just held polls).

"The Sangh parivar could not accept this and as a result Delhi is burning in the fire of hate. We demand that top police officials be suspended and tried in court." Sachin Kamble of the Sambhaji Brigade, a Maratha organisation, demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the wake of the Delhi riots "The campaign against CAA-NRC-NPR did not cause any harm to anybody. But as soon as pro-CAA agitations began, they resulted in riots in Delhi.

"The country is being run on the RSS's Constitution of 'Manu Smriti'. We condemn the attack on religious places," Kamble said Islamic scholar Maulana Ejaz Kashmiri said, "The Delhi riots are a form of terrorism and rioters are terrorists. If the country is to develop, riots need to end.

Ravi Kumar Stephen, a Christian priest, expressed solidarity with the riot victims "We stand with the victims of the Delhi violence. We condemn this violence. The attack on places of worship and properties of minorities is tragic," Stephen said.

After the event, a delegation met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and presented him a memorandum containing a list of demands The demands included immediate arrest and prosecution of Thakur, Verma and Mishra.

"Action should be taken against the errant police personnel, who, instead of performing their duties, either remained silent spectators or appeared to be helping the rioters. Curfew should be imposed in areas where violence is still on," according to the memorandum The police should take action against lawbreakers and perpetrators of the violence, irrespective of their religious and political affiliations, it said, adding a high-level judicial inquiry should be ordered into the riots.

Police protection should be provided to all anti-CAA protests, especially the Shaheen Bagh agitation in Delhi, the memorandum said.

