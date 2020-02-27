Left Menu
Delhi violence: Police seals AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain's factory

Delhi Police on Thursday sealed a factory belonging to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Tahir Hussain in North East Delhi's Khajoori Khaas area.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 27-02-2020 20:31 IST
  • Created: 27-02-2020 20:31 IST
Delhi Police on Thursday sealed a factory belonging to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Tahir Hussain in North East Delhi's Khajoori Khaas area.

The Delhi Police on Thursday sealed a factory belonging to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Tahir Hussain in North East Delhi's Khajoori Khaas area. BJP leader Kapil Sharma had accused Tahir Hussain of killing the IB officer, whose body was recovered from North-East Delhi's Chand Bagh area here on Wednesday. He also alleged that Hussain was in constant touch with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader had said (roughly translated from Hindi), "The killer is Tahir Hussain. He dragged not only Ankit Sharma but also four other boys. Out of them, three of them have been found dead. In the video, Tahir Hussain can be seen with the masked boys carrying sticks, stones, bullets and petrol bombs. Tahir Hussain was constantly talking to Kejriwal and AAP leaders." Yesterday, family members of Intelligence Bureau Officer Ankit Sharma had also alleged that a few people who were pelting stones from the building belonging to Hussain in Chand Bagh, had killed Sharma.

Ankit's father Ravinder Kumar has stated that his son was attacked while returning from his duty. At least 38 people, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in the North-East Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

