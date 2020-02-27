Delhi violence: Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for deceased's family; lists out peace initiatives

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those killed in the communal riots in Delhi, as he listed out several peace and rehabilitation measures for the city where 34 people have been killed and over 200 injured in the clashes Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal also said an immediate relief of Rs 25,000 would be given to those whose houses have been burnt, while the government would also provide free books and uniforms to students who have lost them to the riot. The violence mainly hit the northeast Delhi and localities such as Jafrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar are among the areas majorly affected.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government will bear the cost of treatment of those injured in the violence and have been admitted to private hospitals The families who lost any minor member would get Rs 5 lakh as ex gratia, while those seriously injured will get Rs 2 lakh, he said.

Those who have suffered minor injuries will get Rs 20,000, and the orphaned children will get Rs 3 lakh, he announced, adding special camps will be set up for people to get essential documents they lost in the arson He said round-the-clock helpline numbers for riot-affected people will be set up and four night magistrates deployed to coordinate relief and rehabilitation activities.

"The Delhi Financial Corporation will also provide subsidised loans to small businessmen who have lost their livelihood in the violence. If children have lost books, Directorate of Education will provide books and notebooks free of cost to children of both government schools as well as private schools," Kejriwal said He said that Rs 5 lakh, which includes Rs 1 lakh to tenants, will also be provided to those whose houses have been totally damaged.

When asked about the alleged involvement of his party councillor Tahir Hussain in the riots, the AAP chief said no rioter irrespective of their party should be spared "If those involved in the riots are found to be from the AAP, give them double the punishment," he said.

"An app will be developed by the divisional commissioner, through which citizens can lodge details of loss of property, loss of vehicles, damage to business, details of injury and death," Kejriwal said The revenue department will undertake intensive confidence building measures and make a quick survey of the quantum of losses suffered by individuals, families, business establishments, shops and institutions among others, he said.

Peace committees will be constituted by the Delhi government at mohalla level, he said, adding the finance department has been asked to convene a meeting of heads of insurance firms and direct them to organise special camps for immediate clearance of insurance claims The government said cooked food and around 300 litres of milk is being provided to around 2,000 people of Shahdara (Noor-e-ilahi & Kardampuri) and North-East (Brahampuri & Mustafabad) Districts for which around 350 Civil Defence Volunteers have been pressed into service.

According to the government, it is in the process of revising the ex gratia amount which has not been updated since 2011 The government said people can call helpline number 1077 for any assistance. People can also call on 011-22115289 (Northeast district), 011-22574468 (Yamuna Vihar), 011-22827367 (Seelampur), 011-22574469 (Karawal Nagar), 011-22111077 and 011-221100 (Shahdara).

Thirty-four people have been killed and over 200 injured in the communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi three on Sunday after violence between anti and pro Citizenship (Amendment) Act groups spiralled out of control.

