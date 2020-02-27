Left Menu
Amazing that BJP talks of Gandhi, Godse in same breath: Gehlot in state assembly

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday accused the BJP of taking Mahatama Gandhi's name only half-heartedly and resorting to a drama by talking of Gandhi and Nathuram Godse in the same breath Gehlot made the blistering remark during his reply to the debate of 2020-21 budget in state assembly.

Quoting Rabindranath Tagore that humanity is greater than nationalism, Gehlot also asserted that it is a debate on the humanity that is presently going on in the country. “You (BJP leaders) take the name of Swami Vivekananda with pride. You have now started taking the name of Mahatma Gandhi half-heartedly. But it is the height of a drama that you talk of Gandhi and Godse together,” he said “What did Pragya Thakur said... what Anant Hegde stated? You (BJP) people have amazing courage that you have adopted both Gandhi and Godse,” he said.

Targeting the prime minister, Gehlot said he used to say "Desh nahi bikne dunga" but Air India was being sold “Air India is being sold... what is happening to the LIC. Subramanian Swami has called the selling of Air India as an anti-national step,” he said.

On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Gehlot said the government resorted to discrimination on the basis of religion, which has become an issue, triggering violence erupted in the country It has tarnished the image of the country, he said.

“The prime minister and the home minister were silent on the matter. When Congress president Sonia Gandhi held a press conference, the prime minister tweeted for peace. Where was he hiding before?” he said He said that protests on CAA, NRC were being held in the country and US President Donald Trump's visit took place amid this.

“We are concerned over the situation in the country. Whatever is happening is not good,” he said, while calling upon the BJP members to come forward to extricate the country from the present situation Speaking on the financial situation of the state, he said the state government has managed to handle the financial condition adroitly. He said the finances of several states was in poor condition with ten states including Chhattisgarh, Goa, Manipur and availing special fund withdrawal facility from the RBI.

“The budget is the mirror of a government’s vision and we have thoughtfully focused our budget on seven resolutions. Despite adverse financial condition, the state government has presented a fabulous budget which has been welcomed by the people,” he said “We are doing good financial management,” he said, adding, that some states will also face crisis in giving salaries to employees.

He said the government was working on further strengthening the financial condition of the state On the issue of illegal sand mining, he said he was disappointed over the issue, adding that it was a matter of investigation as to who had been getting Rs 5 crore a month from Bajri mafia during previous government’s rule.

The chief minister reiterated that the government of India should accord the the eastern canal project, aimed at addressing water crisis in 13 districts of the state, the status of national project He also asked the BJP members to cooperate with the state government in mounting pressure on the central government for seeking central aid for the state.

Leader of Opposition Gulab chand Kataria earlier said the government has failed to fulfil its promises made in previous budget. He also alleged that the government has manipulated financial figures Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfolio, had presented the state budget 2020-21 in the assembly on February 20..

