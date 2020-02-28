Left Menu
Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Friday targeted Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over the Mahadayi water dispute saying the state has been left "high and dry" because of the Centre's latest notification in favour of Karnataka.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 11:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 11:42 IST
Leader of Opposition in Goa Digambar Kamat [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Leader of Opposition in Goa Digambar Kamat [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Friday targeted Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over the Mahadayi water dispute saying the state has been left "high and dry" because of the Centre's latest notification in favour of Karnataka. "While listening to high assurances of @goacm (Pramod Sawant) on one side and on the other side action of Jal Shakti Ministry to notify Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal Award, Goa is left High and Dry. This is a complete betrayal of Goa," he tweeted.

Kamat's statement came after the Central government on Thursday notified the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal final award, giving relief to Karnataka. With this, Karnataka can implement the Mahadayi project to provide drinking water to the parched Hubballi-Dharwad and Belgaum region.

Taking to Twitter Kamat also targeted the Goa CM on Thursday, stating that if the state government does not act "sensibly and quickly" in the ongoing inter-state dispute with Karnataka over the Mahadayi River, then Goa will transform into a desert. Kamat added that Sawant should reconsider and roll-back his decision to not present a white paper to the state on the actions taken by the BJP-led coalition government on the contentious Mahadayi issue.

Last week, the Goa Chief Minister had rejected the Opposition's demand for a white paper. He stated that his government was doing everything possible to ensure that Goa emerges victorious in the inter-state water battle. (ANI)

