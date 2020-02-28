Russia's Putin, Turkey's Erdogan discuss Syria by phone amid tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone on Friday to discuss the implementation of agreements on Syria's Idlib province amid mounting tension, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

Lavrov told reporters at a news conference in Moscow that Russia and Turkey were ready to continue coordinating on the Syrian province of Idlib.

