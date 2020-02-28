Turkey's Erdogan to speak to leaders of U.S., Germany, France, Britain - NTV

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will speak with leaders of the United States, France, Germany and Britain, following an air strike that killed 33 Turkish soldiers in Syria's Idlib region, a Turkish official was quoted as saying on Friday.

Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun was also quoted by broadcaster NTV as saying Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed during a phone call to meet face to face as soon as possible.

