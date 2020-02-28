Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Geneva car show axed; coronavirus wipes $5 trillion off world markets

The rapid spread of coronavirus raised fears of a pandemic on Friday, with countries on three continents reporting their first cases and Swiss authorities cancelling the giant Geneva car show. World share markets crashed again, compounding their worst week since the 2008 global financial crisis and bringing the global wipeout to $5 trillion. Malaysian turmoil deepens with Mahathir fate in doubt

Uncertainty grew over the political fate of Malaysia's 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad on Friday after the royal palace rejected a plan for selecting a new prime minister announced by the man who has dominated the country for decades. Mahathir's party dropped him as its candidate for the premiership, and chose his next-in-line Muhyiddin Yassin, four days after the world's oldest head of government plunged Malaysia into turmoil by resigning unexpectedly. Turkey opens frontier for Syrian refugees to enter Europe after strike kills troops

Refugees in Turkey headed towards European frontiers on Friday after an official declared that borders had been thrown open in response to the escalating war in Syria, a day after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed by Russian-backed Syrian government troops. European officials rushed to respond to a direct threat to reverse an agreement with Turkey that halted the migration crisis of 2015-2016, when more than a million people arrived by sea in Greece and crossed the Balkans on foot. Indian police arrest over 500 for Delhi sectarian violence

Indian police have arrested 514 people for deadly Hindu-Muslim violence that broke out in the capital, the government said, as it faced mounting international criticism for failing to protect minority Muslims. Police said the toll from days of blood-letting stood at 35, but local media, citing unnamed sources, said it was likely to be more than 40 as the full extent of the violence that began on Sunday in a densely-packed locality in northeastern Delhi becomes clear. Dubai's ruler loses appeal to stop publication of judgments in UK court battle with ex-wife

London's Court of Appeal ruled on Friday that two judgments in the legal battle between Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, and his former wife over the wardship of their two children should be made public. Mohammed had said that the judgments of Andrew McFarlane, president of London's High Court Family Division, in the case involving Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, half-sister of Jordan's King Abdullah, were wrong in law and should not be publicized. Somali military, militia clash as fight against al Qaeda-linked insurgents slows

Somali government troops clashed with a regional militia on Friday, residents said, in one of the most serious outbreaks of fighting yet over political rivalries that Washington says are slowing the war against al Qaeda-linked insurgents. Tension spilled over on Thursday evening between the Somali National Army and the Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jama'a (ASWJ) militia, a group of moderate Sufi Muslims which has played a key role in the fight against the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab insurgency. Guinea braces for disputed referendum that could extend veteran Conde's rule

When Alpha Conde was elected president of Guinea in 2010, the veteran opposition leader vowed to restore democracy after decades of authoritarian rule. Ten years later, many fear Conde, who turns 82 next week, is laying the groundwork to cling to power himself by holding a referendum on Sunday that could extend his rule for 12 more years, risking mass unrest and the health of the mining economy. Putin, Erdogan agree new measures needed to ease Syria tensions: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed during a phone call on Friday on the need for new measures to be put in place to ease tensions and normalize the situation in northwest Syria, the Kremlin said. In a readout of the phone call, the Kremlin said Putin and Erdogan agreed to organize a top-level meeting to address the situation in Syria's Idlib province that the presidents said was a matter of "serious concern". Hong Kong police arrest media tycoon Jimmy Lai on illegal assembly charges

Hong Kong police arrested publishing tycoon Jimmy Lai, an outspoken critic of Beijing, and two other pro-democracy activists on Friday on charges of illegal assembly, drawing condemnation from international rights groups. Lai, a self-made millionaire who has made financial contributions to Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement and has been a target of criticism for mainland Chinese media, was picked up by police at his house, Cable TV and TVB News reported. Promising political stability, new Tunisian government takes office

Tunisia’s new coalition government took office on Friday and Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said the country needed political stability to start urgent reforms and revive the ailing economy. Parliament approved the coalition in the early hours of Thursday after a day of debate, ending months of political wrangling that has slowed the North African country's efforts to tackle looming economic problems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

