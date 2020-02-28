Dilip Ghosh accuses Opp parties for communal violence in Delhi

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday accused the opposition parties against the new citizenship law for instigating the communal violence in Delhi and expressed grief over the loss of lives The days of "politics of instigation, provocation and violence" are nearing their end as also the days of "looting of public properties with the Tricolour in hand", he told reporters here at BJP office.

Parties like the Congress and Left are gradually losing touch with the masses of this country and are resorting to such lawlessness, he said Ghosh blamed the opposition parties for instigating women to come out of their homes, block roads and hand over stones to their families for brickbatting.

Coming down heavily on those behind the indefinite sit-in at Park Circus in the city which began on January 7, Ghosh said "Let the Dadi (of Shaheen Bagh), Mami (maternal aunt) and Pisi (paternal aunt) come "We know how some people are offered biryani to chant the Azadi slogan. But these protests will fizzle out as majority of the people, including Muslims, are distancing themselves from it." To a question about threats by CPI(M) to stage protest during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in the city on March 1, Ghosh said "The CPI(M) is surviving by staging such kind of protests against the home minister and the prime minister. But people are not with them." PTI SUS KK KK.

