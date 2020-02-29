Draft of electoral rolls for TTAADC to be published on March 10

The draft publication of electoral rolls for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) election will be published on March 10, officials said A notification issued by State Election Commissioner (SEC), ML Dey on Friday said that the draft publication of electoral rolls will be published on March 10 and the last date for submission of claims and objections would be on March 17.

The SEC said claims and objections regarding the draft publication of electoral rolls will be disposed from March 18 to 21 while the final electoral rolls would be published on March 26 The final electoral rolls for 60 Assembly constituencies prepared with the base year of January 2020 will be used as a reference for preparing voters list for the tribal council, he said.

The State Election Commission will follow the guidelines laid down on the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (Constitution, Election, and Conduct of Business) Rule 1985 Once the final electoral rolls are published, the state poll panel would declare the election schedule for TTAADC.

The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of TTAADC Radha Charan Debbarma had already asked the state government to conduct the election before the term of the present council expires on May 17.

