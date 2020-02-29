REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. SGT/6 a.m. GMT

Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad will stand for prime minister on behalf of the former ruling coalition, he said on Saturday, less than a week after he quit and plunged the country into political turmoil. NORTHKOREA-MISSILES North Korea's Kim guides military drills, warns 'serious consequences' if virus breaks out: KCNA

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw military drills on Friday, state media KCNA said, a rare public outing amid efforts to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus in the isolated country. U.S.

CHINA-HEALTH-USA New coronavirus case of unknown origin in California WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will invoke a federal defense law to boost production of masks, gloves, gowns and other items to protect against the new coronavirus, the Trump administration said, as a new case of unknown origin was confirmed in California on Friday.

USA-ELECTION On the trail: Biden aims for 'significant' South Carolina win, Trump urges supporters to intervene SPARTANBURG/NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) - Presidential contender Joe Biden told South Carolina's Democrats on Friday that they can take control of the White House if they pick "the right nominee" to face President Donald Trump.

BUSINESS TWITTER-ELLIOTT Elliott built a stake in Twitter, is pushing for changes: sources

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Elliott Management, which often pushes technology companies to improve operations, has built a stake in Twitter Inc and is pushing for changes, including removing the chief executive officer, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday. USA-STOCKS S&P falls for seventh day, suffers biggest weekly plunge since 2008 crisis

New York (Reuters) - The S&P 500 fell for the seventh straight day on Friday and the benchmark index suffered its biggest weekly drop since the 2008 global financial crisis on growing fears the fast-spreading coronavirus could push the economy into recession, although stocks regained some ground right at the end of a volatile session. ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-CESARS Polanski wins best director at Cesars, prompting walkout protest PARIS (Reuters) - Roman Polanski cast a shadow over France's Cesar Awards on Friday even as he won best directing for his film "An Officer and a Spy," with several women in the audience walking out in protest at honoring a man facing rape accusations.

CHINA-HEALTH-NETFLIX Coronavirus sends Netflix looking outside Italy for part of Dwayne Johnson's 'Red Notice' shoot LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Filming of Netflix Inc's big-budget Dwayne Johnson movie "Red Notice" had been scheduled to move to Italy in the coming weeks, but producers now are exploring other locations due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, a source close to the production told Reuters on Friday.

SPORTS ATHLETICS-USA Nike shoe debate rages as runners weigh advantages at U.S. Olympic trials

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A debate over Nike's record-breaking distance footwear raged on ahead of Saturday's U.S. Olympic marathon trials, as the shoe's buzz-worthy technology continued to raise questions over whether it offered an unfair advantage to runners. BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP Spring training roundup: Strasburg struggles in spring debut World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg had a rough spring debut, giving up three runs in 1 1/3 innings, as the Washington Nationals lost 8-1 to the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at West Palm Beach, Fla.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

INDIA-CITIZENSHIP/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) Monitoring situation after death toll rises to 32 in religious violence in New Delhi

Police have arrested 514 people for deadly Hindu-Muslim violence that broke out in the capital, the government said, as it faced mounting international criticism for failing to protect minority Muslims. 29 Feb 00:30 ET / 05:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/SOCIALISM Trump allies hope to ride anti-socialist rhetoric to election win

Conservative activists are enthusiastically taking up Republican President Donald Trump's re-election rallying cry that his Democratic adversaries are pursuing a radical, socialist ideology that will ruin the United States. Conservative students, right-wing media personalities and pro-Trump fundraisers and fans gathered outside Washington this week for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) conference.

29 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT CHINA-HEALTH/SPAIN-HOTEL (PIX) (TV)

Hundreds of tourists remain in quarantine in Tenerife hotel Hundreds of tourists remain in quarantine for a 5th day at a Tenerife hotel after four Italians who stayed there tested positive for the coronavirus.

29 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT RELIGION

MONTENEGRO-PROTEST/RELIGION (PIX) (TV) Church-led protests in Montenegro against new law on religious freedom

Clergy and faithful of the Serbian Orthodox Church are set to stage a protest march in Montenegro's capital Podgorica over the adoption of a contentious religion law the church says was tailored to strip it of its property and land. 29 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

