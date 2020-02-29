YSRCP never obstructed Naidu's tour in Vishakhapatnam, says MLA Sudhakar Babu

Allegations on YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) obstructing Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu's tour in Visakhapatnam are false, said party leader TJR Sudhakar Babu here on Saturday. MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu also rubbished the allegations that the party had brought people from outside to attack Chandrababu Naidu in Visakhapatnam.

"It is not correct to blame the YSRCP leaders when it was Chandrababu Naidu who did real estate business in the name of development of the capital. While the government organisations purchase land at Rs 4 crores per acre, the companies which bribed Naidu got land for Rs 1.5 lakh per acre," said Sudhakar Babu while addressing media here. He also alleged that the TDP chief is using such tactics to gain sympathy. "The TDP leaders are lying that YSRCP leaders attacked Naidu. It was the general people who obstructed Naidu's tour in the North Andhra region," he said.

Earlier today, a TDP delegation met Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan to complain against the state government for obstructing TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts. While speaking to media, TDP leader Varla Ramaiah said that they have complained to the Governor over the "adamant attitude" of YSRCP government.

"Police gave permission for N Chandrababu Naidu's tour in Visakhapatnam district but two ministers - Botsa Satyanarayana and M Srinivas Rao - gave a call to block Chandrababu Naidu," he said. Speaking to ANI he said, "N Chandrababu Naidu obtained the permission from the police before visiting Visakhapatnam but when he came out, he was obstructed by some of the members YSRCP. The police miserably failed in keeping law and order."

"The police should have prevented the YSRCP workers, instead they arrested N Chandrababu Naidu and confined him to the airport," he said. "Today we have complained to the Governor and presented a memorandum explaining everything. He said he will take appropriate action in this regard," he added.

"The YSRCP-led government in its pursuit of revenge and paranoid politics is sabotaging democratic norms by using sheer force to suppress any rightful dissent," the memorandum read. On February 27, TDP chief Naidu was taken into preventive detention by police at the Visakhapatnam airport and later sent back to Vijayawada. Naidu was on a two-day visit to Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

