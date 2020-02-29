Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN4 UK-BANGLADESH-LONDON PM Modi among special guests invited for Bangladesh centenary, says UK envoy London: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the special guests invited for the centenary celebrations of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka next month because India played an intrinsic role in the country's liberation, according to Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem. By Aditi Khanna FGN52 AFGHAN-TALIBAN-TALKS Afghan govt, Taliban to meet for face-to-face peace talks in Oslo by March 10 Washington: The intra-Afghan peace talks, involving representatives from the Afghan government, the Taliban and various other groups, will be held in Norway's capital Oslo by March 10, officials here said on Saturday, as the US signed a landmark agreement with the Taliban in Doha to bring peace in the war-torn country

FGN50 US-AFGHAN-TROOPS US to reduce troops in Afghanistan to 8,600: US officials Washington: The US has committed to make an initial reduction in its forces in Afghanistan to 8,600 as part of its agreement with the Taliban, but there is no obligation for America to withdraw troops if the Afghan parties are unable to reach an agreement, officials said here on Saturday

FGN30 UK-PATEL-OFFICIAL UK civil servant at centre of Home Secy Priti Patel row quits post, to sue government London: The top civil servant in the UK Home Office at the centre of a row over a strained relationship with Indian-origin Home Secretary Priti Patel resigned from his post on Saturday and said he plans to sue the government over his "constructive and unfair" exit. By Aditi Khanna FGN44 MALAYSIA-MUHYIDDIN-PROFILE Malaysia's next PM Muhyiddin: low-profile political insider Kuala Lumpur: Muhyiddin Yassin, who is set to become Malaysia's next prime minister, is a low-profile political insider and former stalwart of the establishment Muslim party that led the country for decades. (AFP) FGN25 CHINA-VIRUS-IRAN China sends experts to Iran to contain spread of coronavirus Beijing: The coronavirus-hit China, which is grappling to contain the outbreak amidst rising death toll and number of infected cases, has sent a group of experts to Iran to help combat the spread of the disease in the country that has witnessed 34 deaths due to COVID-19, the Chinese foreign ministry said. By K J M Varma FGN9 CHINA-VIRUS-2NDLD TOLL Death toll of coronavirus in China climbs to 2,835 with 47 more fatalities Beijing: Forty seven more people have died of the deadly coronavirus, rasing the death toll in the country to 2,835 while the number of confirmed cases climbed to 79,251, Chinese health officials said on Saturday. By K J M Varma RUP

