Left Menu
Development News Edition

Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 20:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 20:07 IST
Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN4 UK-BANGLADESH-LONDON PM Modi among special guests invited for Bangladesh centenary, says UK envoy London: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the special guests invited for the centenary celebrations of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka next month because India played an intrinsic role in the country's liberation, according to Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem. By Aditi Khanna FGN52 AFGHAN-TALIBAN-TALKS Afghan govt, Taliban to meet for face-to-face peace talks in Oslo by March 10 Washington: The intra-Afghan peace talks, involving representatives from the Afghan government, the Taliban and various other groups, will be held in Norway's capital Oslo by March 10, officials here said on Saturday, as the US signed a landmark agreement with the Taliban in Doha to bring peace in the war-torn country

FGN50 US-AFGHAN-TROOPS US to reduce troops in Afghanistan to 8,600: US officials Washington: The US has committed to make an initial reduction in its forces in Afghanistan to 8,600 as part of its agreement with the Taliban, but there is no obligation for America to withdraw troops if the Afghan parties are unable to reach an agreement, officials said here on Saturday

FGN30 UK-PATEL-OFFICIAL UK civil servant at centre of Home Secy Priti Patel row quits post, to sue government London: The top civil servant in the UK Home Office at the centre of a row over a strained relationship with Indian-origin Home Secretary Priti Patel resigned from his post on Saturday and said he plans to sue the government over his "constructive and unfair" exit. By Aditi Khanna FGN44 MALAYSIA-MUHYIDDIN-PROFILE Malaysia's next PM Muhyiddin: low-profile political insider Kuala Lumpur: Muhyiddin Yassin, who is set to become Malaysia's next prime minister, is a low-profile political insider and former stalwart of the establishment Muslim party that led the country for decades. (AFP) FGN25 CHINA-VIRUS-IRAN China sends experts to Iran to contain spread of coronavirus Beijing: The coronavirus-hit China, which is grappling to contain the outbreak amidst rising death toll and number of infected cases, has sent a group of experts to Iran to help combat the spread of the disease in the country that has witnessed 34 deaths due to COVID-19, the Chinese foreign ministry said. By K J M Varma FGN9 CHINA-VIRUS-2NDLD TOLL Death toll of coronavirus in China climbs to 2,835 with 47 more fatalities Beijing: Forty seven more people have died of the deadly coronavirus, rasing the death toll in the country to 2,835 while the number of confirmed cases climbed to 79,251, Chinese health officials said on Saturday. By K J M Varma RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Pope tells scandal-marred Legion they still haven't reformed

Pope Francis told the Legion of Christ religious order Saturday it still has a long road of reform ahead, making clear that 10 years of Vatican-mandated rehabilitation hadnt purged it of the toxic influences of its pedophile founder In a pr...

14 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to bad weather

Fourteen flights have been diverted from Delhi airport to Lucknow, Amritsar, Ahmedabad and Jaipur due to bad weather in the national capital.This came after the city witnessed light rains in the evening.Further, details are awaited. ANI...

India reacts cautiously to peace deal between US and Taliban

In a guarded reaction to the peace deal between the US and the Taliban, India on Saturday said its consistent policy has been to support all opportunities that can bring peace, security and stability in Afghanistan and ensure end of terror...

Eating walnuts can contribute to healthy ageing

A new epidemiological study has suggested that consuming walnuts every day makes ageing healthier for women. According to study, women in their late 50s and early 60s, who consumed at least two servings of walnuts per week, had a greater li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020