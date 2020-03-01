Fadnavis confident of BJP''s return to power in Maha

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday expressed confidence that his party would return to power in Maharashtra He said that despite a good mandate the BJP got in the last year's assembly election, it could not form the government due to some reasons.

The former chief minister was speaking in Thane at the valedictory session of a workshop on self-redevelopment of housing societies "In the last election, the people had given a good mandate to the BJP. We were close to power, but could not get it due to some reasons. Even people realised it," he said.

"I am confident if we do good work, then the 'janata court' (people's court) would once again give us a good mandate in the coming period- maybe four days, 10 days, two months, two years or four years. I don't know. But people will vote us back to power," the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly said "But till then, the BJP would work as an effective opposition and play the role of advocates of citizens to solve their issues by taking them with the government. I am sure we will get a good mandate in the next elections," he said.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena, which had fought the October 2019 assembly polls in alliance, had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively The Sena, however, broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post. The Sena finally joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government with Sena president Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister.

On the issue of self-redevelopment of societies, Fadnavis said, "The rules and regulations on this issue were finalised by our government and the present dispensation would publish them soon." "The new dispensation has stayed several decisions taken by our government, but this one has been spared. I believe they won't stay this one," he said "The issue of self-redevelopment is an important one.

It is absolutely essential as the people who were seeking re- development from builders had been going through hardships for years," he said Talking about those who create hurdles in the housing society's functioning by making complaints, he said all members should work like a family and maintain cordial relations with one another so that everyone gets the benefits.

On the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Fadnavis said that one lakh houses would be made available in Thane region and its policy is in the final stages "I am confident that the present government, which has stayed many decisions taken by us, would not stay this one," he said..

