Whatever happened after Maharashtra assembly polls unfortunate: Raj

Apparently referring to the coming together of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress to form an unlikely alliance in Maharashtra last year, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said on Sunday that whatever happened after the assembly poll results was "unfortunate" He also alleged that various fronts and alliances have messed up the state.

He was responding to a question asked to him as part of his special interview at a function here "On the day of Assembly polls results, I was happy that the turncoats had been defeated. But this did not last long with the events that unfolded after that," he said.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena, which had fought the assembly polls in alliance, had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively. However, the Sena broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post After a long-drawn process, the Sena finally joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government with Sena president Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister.

During the interview, Thackeray also said that he entered politics by accident "Politics and power should give better life to citizens. Politics should not be confined to elections alone, it should be beyond that," he said.

He also said that other states were proud of their local language which is not seen in Maharashtra, except in cities like Mumbai, Thane and Pune "This love for language is not seen in rural parts of the state," he said.

When asked whose caricatures he liked to draw as a cartoonist, he named Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, late PM Rajiv Gandhi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar "The face of Rahul (Gandhi) is not suitable for a caricature," he said..

