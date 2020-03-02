BJP MLA from Bulandshahr Virendra Singh Sirohi passes away
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and MLA from Sadar seat in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr Virendra Singh Sirohi passed away on Monday here.
Sirohi breathed his last at a private hospital here. The 74-year-old BJP leader was ill for some time. Sirohi's body will reach his native place from Delhi at 10 am today. (ANI)
