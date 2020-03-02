Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former BJP MP RP Sarmah joins Congress

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 11:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 11:13 IST
Former BJP MP RP Sarmah joins Congress

Former BJP MP from Assam's Tezpur seat Ram Prasad Sarmah has joined the Congress Sarmah along with many others, including senior journalist Zamsher Ali, joined the Congress here on Sunday.

Sarmah, who is from the Gorkha community, had won the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from the Tezpur seat on a BJP ticket He had resigned from the BJP in 2019 after his name was not included in the party candidate list for the Lok Sabha elections.

He claimed that the Congress will win at least 80 seats out of 126 in the Assembly polls in Assam next year "I do not have any religion. I eat at any place if I wish to have good food. I have mutton at a Nepali household, fish at Assamese, curd at Muslims of char areas and local liquor at the houses of tribal people," Sarmah said at the Assam Congress headquarters here on Sunday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Golden Cala's Lensme Creates Positive Tidal Waves in the Saudi Market

Golden Cala the sole owner of Lensme, the contact lenses brand that was founded in 2013 and exploded in popularity through recent years, can now be found in 5000 points of sales. Lensme is tremendously sought after, and the agencies across ...

Kolkata Police arrests 3 'BJP supporters' for 'goli maro...' slogan

Kolkata Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three BJP supporters for allegedly raising the incendiary desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maro ... shoot the traitors slogan while they were on their way to attend Union Home Minister Amit Shahs r...

Motorcycling-Thai MotoGP race postponed indefinitely on coronavirus fears

The second MotoGP race of the season, which was scheduled to be held in Thailand this month, has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Thai Deputy Prime Minister said on Monday.The decision to postpone the March 2...

Australian financial regulators hold emergency call on coronavirus - sources

Australias financial regulators scheduled an emergency call on Monday to discuss the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the country looks to reduce the risk of recession. The conference...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020