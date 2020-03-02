Speaker adjourns Jharkhand Assembly

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato on Monday adjourned the House for about an hour after the opposition BJP MLAs trooped into the well, demanding an announcement on the Leader of the Opposition The BJP has elected Babulal Marandi as its Leader of the Legislative Party and gave a letter to the office of the Speaker recently, urging him to announce his name as LoP.

As soon as the House began at 11 am, the BJP members walked into the well of the House, holding placards reading "Do justice" and "Stop murder of democracy" BJP MLAs Anant Kumar Ojha, Biranchi Narayan, Amar Kumar Bauri and several others raised slogans, demanding an early decision on the LoP.

Asking the protesting members to go back to their seats, the speaker said that justice would be done definitely, but not under pressure "Justice has a process and will be done," the speaker said and asked the members to go back to their seats.

When the BJP members' continued with the protest, the speaker adjourned the House till 12.30 pm Later, BJP MLAs Biranchi Narayan and Anant Kumar Ojha told reporters that the protest will continue "till justice is done". PTI PVR RG RG.

