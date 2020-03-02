Israel's Gantz calls for 'change' as he casts ballot

Former military chief Benny Gantz, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's main challenger in elections Monday, voiced hope the country would "change the tune," after a year of political stalemate

"It's about time that we are much more united," Gantz said after voting in the central town of Rosh Haayin

"I hope that today will be the day that we change the tune, stop the mudslinging (and) stop the lying," he added, in an apparent dig at Netanyahu following an at-times bitter campaign.

