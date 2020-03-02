Left Menu
Pained at what happened in Lok Sabha: Speaker

  • PTI
  • Newdel
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 16:52 IST
  • Created: 02-03-2020 16:52 IST
Expressing his anguish over the scuffle between BJP and Congress members in Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till Tuesday, saying he does not want to run it under such circumstances The House was earlier adjourned thrice as members from the two sides pushed and shoved each other amid the Opposition's protests against communal violence in Delhi, which has claimed over 40 lives.

Congress members had walked to the side of treasury benches, resulting in a scuffle among them As the House met at 4.30 pm, Birla said, "We must maintain decorum in the House. It belongs to every member.

"I am personally pained at the developments in the House. You are not pained. I do not want to run proceedings under such circumstances.... Everybody should deliberate to ensure that the dignity of the House is maintained." He said senior members of the House should do their bit to ensure it runs smoothly.

