Cong will continue to serve people of MP, says Scindia over horse-trading allegations

Commenting on horse-trading allegation levelled against BJP by senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said Congress government was formed in Madhya Pradesh with people's mandate and the party has been serving people for long and it will continue to do so. "Congress government is made by people. Our party has been always dedicated to serving people and we will continue to do so," said Scindia while speaking to media reporters about horse-trading allegations.

On being asked about his response to Singh's claim, he said: "I have no idea about these facts but Congress will continue to serve people of the state." On Monday, Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crores to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state.

"Ever since Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become the opposition party in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra and all those who looted the state for 15 years, they are not ready to sit in the Opposition and are openly offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crores to Congress MLAs," Singh had said. "They are offering Congress MLAs to take Rs 5 crore now, the second installment in Rajya Sabha and the third installment when they help to bring down the government in a no-confidence motion," he had said.

Responding to the allegation, BJP leader Gopal Bhargava said that allegations of horse-trading on former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan by the Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is the "biggest insult of an elected representative in a democracy". (ANI)

