Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong will continue to serve people of MP, says Scindia over horse-trading allegations

Commenting on horse-trading allegation levelled against BJP by senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said Congress government was formed in Madhya Pradesh with people's mandate and the party has been serving people for long and it will continue to do so.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 15:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 15:19 IST
Cong will continue to serve people of MP, says Scindia over horse-trading allegations
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia speaking to media in Gwalior on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Commenting on horse-trading allegation levelled against BJP by senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said Congress government was formed in Madhya Pradesh with people's mandate and the party has been serving people for long and it will continue to do so. "Congress government is made by people. Our party has been always dedicated to serving people and we will continue to do so," said Scindia while speaking to media reporters about horse-trading allegations.

On being asked about his response to Singh's claim, he said: "I have no idea about these facts but Congress will continue to serve people of the state." On Monday, Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crores to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state.

"Ever since Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become the opposition party in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra and all those who looted the state for 15 years, they are not ready to sit in the Opposition and are openly offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crores to Congress MLAs," Singh had said. "They are offering Congress MLAs to take Rs 5 crore now, the second installment in Rajya Sabha and the third installment when they help to bring down the government in a no-confidence motion," he had said.

Responding to the allegation, BJP leader Gopal Bhargava said that allegations of horse-trading on former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan by the Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is the "biggest insult of an elected representative in a democracy". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin 'strongly rejects' U.N. allegations that Russia committed war crimes in Syria in 2019

The Kremlin on Tuesday rejected allegations by the United Nations that Russia may have committed war crimes in Syria last year, saying the U.N. investigators are in no position to know what is happening on the ground. We strongly reject the...

Soccer-UEFA sets up group to focus on coronavirus fixture impact

UEFA has set up a working group with the European Leagues association to handle any fixture congestion which may be caused by coronavirus postponements.UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis told UEFAs congress on Tuesday that the body...

Modi says peace, unity and harmony prerequisites for development, targets Manmohan

Asserting that peace, harmony and unity are prerequisites for the countrys development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked BJP MPs to take lead in ensuring amity in society with their words, mind and deeds, remarks that come amid...

Boxing: Gaurav Solanki enters pre-quarters of Asian Olympic Qualifiers

Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Gaurav Solanki 57kg advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers for boxing with a dominating triumph over Kyrgyzstans Akylbek Esenbek Uulu in the opening round here on Tuesday. Solanki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020