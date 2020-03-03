Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi may have decided to quit social media as attempts were made to defame him on CAA: Ramdas Athawale

A day after Prime Minister Modi hinted at quitting social media, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said that the PM might have taken such a decision because people were trying to defame him on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 18:05 IST
PM Modi may have decided to quit social media as attempts were made to defame him on CAA: Ramdas Athawale
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale speaking to reporters on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A day after Prime Minister Modi hinted at quitting social media, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said that the PM might have taken such a decision because people were trying to defame him on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "PM Modi is very popular on all social media platforms, despite playing a good role, attempts were made to defame him in connection with the CAA. And that could be the reason that he took such a decision. I feel he should stay on social media since people like him," Athawale told ANI.

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi had tweeted: "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted." Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he will give away his accounts to inspirational women and detailed how those wishing to "take-over" his profiles can participate in the draw.

"This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs," the Prime Minister tweeted. International Women's Day will be celebrated on March 8 across the globe.

Modi has called upon people to share stories of "inspiring women" who have made a difference in their spheres of life. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

6 UP residents with COVID-19 symptoms shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital

Six people from Uttar Pradesh, who have shown symptoms of Coronavirus, have been shifted to Delhis Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. While their initial samples have tested positive for COVID-19 at King Georges Medical University more samp...

Arunachal govt working towards uplift of Puroik community:

The Arunachal Pradesh government is taking steps to uplift the Puroik community, a tribe that has traditionally been slaves, and bringing them at par with other communities of the state, Social Justice and Empowerment and Tribal Affairs Min...

Builders focusing more on ''neo-affordable'' housing segment:

Sales from the neo-affordable housing segment is likely to weather the slowdown for builders in West Bengal, real estate advisory firm Knight Frank said on Tuesday. In the past two and a half years, there is a clear trend reversal with the ...

All B''deshis living in Bengal are Indian citizens: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday those who have come to the state from Bangladesh and have been casting votes in elections are Indian citizens and need not apply for citizenship afresh. Banerjee also slammed the Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020