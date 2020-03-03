Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. willing to give Turkey ammunition for Syria's Idlib

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 21:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 20:44 IST
U.S. willing to give Turkey ammunition for Syria's Idlib

The United States is willing to give NATO ally Turkey ammunition alongside humanitarian assistance in northwestern Syria where Ankara is in a deepening standoff with Russia, the U.S. special representative for the region said on Tuesday. Addressing reporters in Turkey's border province of Hatay, James Jeffrey said the United States will ensure that U.S.-made equipment is ready for the Turkish military.

The U.S. ambassador to Turkey, David Satterfield, said at the same briefing that Washington is examining a request for air defences. The supportive words come as fighting intensified across the border in Syria's Idlib region where Turkey and allied rebels are battling Russia-backed Syrian government forces. Nearly a million people have been displaced there in recent months.

"We're willing to provide - for example the President (Trump) mentioned this - ammunition," Jeffrey said, adding Turkish counterparts had also "very much stressed" the need for humanitarian assistance. "Turkey is a NATO ally. We have a very, very big foreign military sales programme, much of the Turkish military uses American equipment," he said. "We will make sure that that equipment is ready. As a NATO partner we share information intelligence...and we are going to ensure that they have what they need there."

On Tuesday in Idlib, Turkey shot down a Syrian government warplane and edged close to direct conflict with Russia in the battle over the last swathe of Syria still held by rebels after that country's nine-year-old war. Ankara has asked for the use of U.S. Patriot surface-to-air defences, even though it opted to buy the Russian-made S-400 alternatives last year in a move that enraged Washington and teed up U.S. sanctions.

Satterfield said alongside Jeffrey that Washington is considering the request in the context of the S-400 purchase, without elaborating. The United States said separately on Tuesday it would send $108 million in humanitarian aid to people in Syria.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to meet Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday after weeks of talks between their delegations have so far failed to agree a ceasefire. Jeffrey said the United States is "in close consultation with the Turks (and) we are seeing what kind of diplomatic positions they will be taking when President Erdogan goes to Moscow to see President Putin."

He called Russian policy in Idlib "totally evil", saying its main focus is "attacking and terrorizing civilians." Russia on Tuesday rejected claims about refugee flows and a humanitarian crisis in the region, despite evidence on the ground and data provided by the United Nations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala to step up vigil at airports, bus depots and railway

With fresh novel coronavirus cases being reported in the country, the Kerala government on Tuesday decided to step up vigil especially at airports, bus depots and railway stations. The state government has decided to be more vigilant, with ...

Par panel voices concern over decline in permanent employees at CPSEs

A parliamentary panel on Tuesday expressed concerns over the gradual decline in the number of permanent employees in CPSEs, and suggested the state-owned firms to promote jobs and desist from engaging workers on a contract basis. The 31-mem...

Red Sox LHP Sale to have MRI on elbow

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale will have an MRI on his sore left elbow on Tuesday, and the results will be sent to Dr. James Andrews for review, interim manager Ron Roenicke said. The seven-time All-Star experienced soreness in his elbow aft...

Biden, Bernie's Super Tuesday brawl to shape Democratic race

Los Angeles US, Mar 3 AP Millions of voters from Maine to California headed to the polls on Super Tuesday, the delegate-rich prize in the fight for the Democratic presidential nomination thats shaping up as a contest between two starkly dif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020