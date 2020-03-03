Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa CM Pramod Sawant meets BJP workers in Panaji

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday met BJP workers at the party office where he listened to their grievances.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Panaji (Goa)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 22:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 22:05 IST
Goa CM Pramod Sawant meets BJP workers in Panaji
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File Image). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday met BJP workers at the party office where he listened to their grievances. "I am here to meet BJP workers and listen to their problems. I come to the party office once in two months. I meet people from my constituency and office. After meeting them, I know what is happening on the ground level and how to run the administration," Sawant told ANI.

Speaking on the Mhadei river issue, Sawant said, "Goa will file an objection with central ministries regarding permissions for Karnataka to build project on Mhadei river." "We will file objections with the Ministry of Environment and Forests and all other concerned ministries. We will urge them not to give Karnataka permission for construction. We are filing our request within two to three days," he added.

He also said that opposition will raise objections as "it is their job to oppose". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police making efforts to arrest Tahir Hussain: MS Randhawa

Delhi Police on Tuesday said that attempts are being made to arrest expelled AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain as soon as possible. There are some media reports that Tahir Hussain expelled AAP Councillor was rescued by police. The fact is that o...

Italy coronavirus deaths jumps to 79

Rome, Mar 3 AFP Italy on Tuesday reported a jump in the number of deaths from the novel coronavirus to 79, with more than 2,500 people infected -- the most of any country in Europe. The civil protection agency said 27 people had died since ...

Fake UP Metro Rail website advertises job vacancy

The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday said that a fraudulent website has been created in the name of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited UPMRCL on which one fake vacancy notice is uploaded. A press release from the Lucknow ...

Soccer-European clubs ban handshakes as coronavirus precaution

Football clubs in Europe have begun asking players, staff and officials not to shake hands in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. English top-flight side Newcastle United banned handshakes at training sessions last week, a mov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020