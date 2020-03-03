Goa CM Pramod Sawant meets BJP workers in Panaji

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday met BJP workers at the party office where he listened to their grievances. "I am here to meet BJP workers and listen to their problems. I come to the party office once in two months. I meet people from my constituency and office. After meeting them, I know what is happening on the ground level and how to run the administration," Sawant told ANI.

Speaking on the Mhadei river issue, Sawant said, "Goa will file an objection with central ministries regarding permissions for Karnataka to build project on Mhadei river." "We will file objections with the Ministry of Environment and Forests and all other concerned ministries. We will urge them not to give Karnataka permission for construction. We are filing our request within two to three days," he added.

He also said that opposition will raise objections as "it is their job to oppose". (ANI)

