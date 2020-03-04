Coronavirus: PM not to participate in 'Holi Milan' events on expert advice to avoid mass gatherings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that he has decided not to participate in any 'Holi milan' programme as experts have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of coronavirus. "Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence this year, I have decided not to participate in any 'Holi milan' programme," the PM tweeted

This year, Holi is on March 10.

